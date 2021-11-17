FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A grieving family came together to mourn a boy killed in what police described as an accidental shooting.

7News cameras captured friends and family who gathered in Fort Lauderdale for a candlelight memorial for Kayden Jones.

Mourners released balloons in memory of the 8-year-old.

“My grandson was such a beautiful boy. He didn’t bother nobody. He was just so sweet and gentle,” said Sondra Jones, the boy’s grandmother. “He was just a sweet, wonderful boy, he really was, sweet. It’s just unfortunate we lost him.”

Investigators said the child was shot and killed in Atlanta, Saturday night.

No charges have been filed, but police believe it was an isolated incident.

