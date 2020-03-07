Memorial held for West Park principal fatally struck by car

WEST PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - A West Park community came together to bid a final farewell to a school principal days after, officials said, he was struck and killed.

A memorial for Jovan Rembert, the founder and principal of West Park Preparatory School, was held Saturday afternoon near Southwest 40th Avenue and West Hallandale Beach Boulevard.

It was at that location where, authorities said, Rembert was struck by a car on Thursday afternoon.

Family members said he was at the scene of a crash involving some of his students at the time.

The memorial ended with mourners releasing red and white balloons.

