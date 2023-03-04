POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A grieving community gathered for a moving memorial, days after, authorities said, a gunman unloaded a barrage of bullets outside a convenience store in Pompano Beach, killing two people and sending two others to the hospital.

7News cameras on Friday night captured mourners as they came together to remember Dayvone Johnson.

“My nieces and nephews have to grow up without their father, and two of them are too young to understand what’s going on right now,” said a family member.

That’s because when Johnson was gunned down, he was not the only victim. Detectives said and Delana James and her unborn baby died as well.

Loved ones said James had just turned 30 years old.

Johnson was 35 years old. He leaves behind four children, a girlfriend and his parents.

Each loved one is feeling the pain of those bullets in a different way.

“When is this gonna stop? And imagine your child lying down there,” said Lisa Sneed, Johnson’s mother. “My child took four bullet holes to his head, four bullet holes to his head.”

Surveillance video captured Johnson riding a bicycle a outside the corner store, located along Northwest 27th Avenue, when someone riddled the store, and anyone near it, with bullets.

Johnson and James would not survive. Two other victims were taken to the hospital.

As of Friday night, no arrests have been made.

“We all want justice, and if you all know anything, call the police, ’cause I need justice for my kids,” said Karina Sorto, Johnson’s girlfriend.

“Please come forward, turn yourself in,” said Sharon Harris, Johnson’s cousin. “We’ll still forgive you, because we’re a praying family. Praying families stay together.”

If you have any information on this shooting or the gunman’s whereabouts, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

