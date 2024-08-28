POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - One year after a deadly helicopter crash, the Broward Sheriff’s Office gathered to celebrate the legacy and service of one of their fallen, Battalion Chief Terryson Jackson on the first anniversary of his death.

Battalion Chief Jackson, 50, tragically lost his life while on duty on Aug. 28, 2023 after the Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue helicopter he was in sustained an in-flight emergency while he was in route to a emergency service call in North Lauderdale regarding a car crash. The helicopter spiraled down into a Pompano Beach apartment complex. He and two other BSO employees were aboard the helicopter, but they managed to free themselves and were transported to Broward Health North with non life-threatening injuries.

The crash also claimed the life of 65-year-old Lurean Wheaton, a civilian that was inside her apartment at the time of the incident.

Terryson Jackson, who was a captain with 19-years of service at the time, was promoted to Battalion Chief after he paid the ultimate sacrifice.

The ceremony was held today inside the Broward Sheriff’s Office agency’s hanger, the very same hangar that was Jackson’s office for many years. The ceremony brought together family members, friends, coworkers, and the men and women of the Broward Sheriff’s Office alike to commemorate Jackson’s legacy. Sheriff Gregory Tony of Broward County was seen embracing family members and paying his respects.

BSO has ordered new choppers since the tragedy, but they still have not been delivered. Sheriff Tony took the opportunity to publicly address Broward County Commissioners for not fully funding the project to enhance the county’s aviation program.

“I set forth a solid procurement plan for these helo and they are on the way. And yet we are still not funded for this critical piece of equipment. We had to down our helo program for eight months and rely on our colleagues from Palm Beach and Miami Dade to handle rescue missions that we are responsible for. This county,” said Sheriff Tony. “We have to get beyond the politics of the day and have support from our county colleagues who are responsible for funding us.”

According to the county, the sheriff is asking for about 56% more than originally budgeted. Furthermore, the county says the sheriff is asking for a quarter of a billion dollars more than originally requested. The request also includes salaries and among things aside from the aviation program.

Terryson Jackson family says the new helicopters coming to agency is bittersweet for them and had those choppers already been at the agency it’s likely Jackson wouldn’t have lost his life.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.