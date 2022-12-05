MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - A moving memorial held for a man killed in a shootout.

Family members gathered Monday night to honor the life of a UPS delivery driver.

It marks three years since he was killed during a standoff with police after two robbers hijacked his truck and led police on a chase, holding him hostage inside.

The family of Frank Ordonez filed a wrongful death lawsuit against six police agencies they say were involved in the December 2019 standoff.

It alleges those agencies failed to follow protocols and didn’t do enough to avoid the use of force.

