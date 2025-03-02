FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A devastated community came together in Fort Lauderdale to grieve the loss of a teenage girl due to gun violence.

Lanterns flew high for Tanaejah Atterbury at a memorial held in her honor, Saturday night.

“Long live Tanaejah!” attendees screamed as the lanterns floated into the air.

Mourners described the victim as a sweet soul before, police said, her life was cut short at just 16 years old.

“She really was kind, sweet, gentle,” said Sharday Heller, the victim’s mother.

Atterbury’s family and friends lit candles and lanterns and were united in prayer, as they remembered what made her special.

“Father God, we ask that you watch over this family,” said a speaker at the memorial as she led mourners in prayer.

According to Fort Lauderdale Police, Atterbury was shot and killed during a fight that broke out between two groups on Northwest Eighth Avenue, near 15th Street, Feb 17.

Atterbury was not part of the fight, which was captured on cellphone video.

Detectives said 17-year-old Isaiah Frazier opened fire into the crowd, sending onlookers running and striking Atterbury.

One witness dialed 911 moments later.

“Where’s the person that was shot?” said the dispatcher.

“She’s on the floor. Come now, please,” said the caller.

Police arrested Frazier on Tuesday.

“Yeah, we’re happy that justice was served,” said Shanell Heller, the victim’s aunt.

But Atterbury’s family are now left with a hole in their hearts that cannot be filled.

Her mother became emotional during the memorial, but she said she was moved by all the support her family is receiving.

“It’s, like, really amazing, to see who her friends are, who her family [members], the support behind her,” said Sharday.

“We’ve got to stop the violence, so we don’t have to be meeting up like this, to enjoy each other,” said Shanell.

Frazier is being held at Broward County’s Juvenile Assessment Center. As of late Saturday night, it remains unclear whether or not he will be tried as an adult in the shooting.

