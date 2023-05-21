HALLANDALE BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida community got a jumpstart on the highway to better health.

Memorial Healthcare System’s One City at a Time program kicking off at Foster Park in Hallandale Beach, Saturday.

The free event offered health screenings, information and other services to underserved and uninsured communities.

“We are going to be taking care of every single city that is in our district in order to be able to ensure that our residents have health,” said Melida Akiti, vice president of Memorial Healthcare System.

It was also a day of fun for children of all ages.

Memorial’s mobile health centers will be on-site in the city on Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays for six weeks, then once a week for two years.

