Memorial Healthcare System requiring employees to get flu shot

HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Employees at Memorial Healthcare System are facing a new policy that requires them to get the flu vaccine.

As we enter the regular flu season amid the coronavirus pandemic, everyone within the hospital system in Broward County has to get a flu shot to further protect themselves.

“We need everybody healthy and well at work to protect the health and wellness of our community,” said Maggie Hansen, senior Vice President of Memorial Healthcare.

Under the new mandate at Memorial Healthcare System, all 14,000 employees will need to get a flu shot this year.

“We’ve made a decision to have all of our employees vaccinated for the flu,” Hansen said.

Flu season began Oct. 1. Influenza affects tens of thousands of people each year, and this flu season is doubled with the coronavirus pandemic.

“We’re living in and with COVID-19. We’re gonna live with COVID-19 for another 18 to 24 months until there’s a vaccine,” Hansen said.

Memorial means business when it comes to flu vaccinations. Only employees with religious reasons and medical conditions will be exempt from getting the flu shot. Otherwise, refusal means resignation.

“And they’ll make the choice to stay home for a week and think about it, we’ll continue to educate the employee, and if their decision is they’re not going to get vaccinated, then we will consider that a voluntary resignation by the employee,” Hansen said.

Administrators said that in today’s world, people are nervous enough to enter hospitals, so every precaution needs to be taken.

“We want them to feel safe, and we want them to be safe, so it’s our responsibility as caregivers to be vaccinated against the flu so that we don’t inadvertently pass that on to a patient that has sought us out,” Hansen said.

While the flu shot mandate is new at Memorial Healthcare, it’s not necessarily a new concept.

Flu shots are also mandated at Baptist and Broward Health.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.