HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Memorial Healthcare System successfully launched its “One City at a Time” program in Hollywood, aimed at bringing health resources and services to underserved communities.

The system’s first event took place Saturday at the Washington Park Community Center at 5199 Pembroke Road and included lunch, raffles, a job fair and activities for kids.

The program offers uninsured or underinsured residents free access to medical exams, screenings, vaccinations, nutritional counseling, Medicaid eligibility information, insurance enrollment guidance, referrals to social services and specialists, and primary care physicians.

For those who were unable to attend the event, Memorial’s mobile health center will be in the community three days a week for the next three months.

The schedule is as follows:

Tuesdays (9:00 a.m.-4:00 p.m.) – Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center (2400 Charleston Street)

Wednesdays (10:00 a.m.-6:00 p.m.) – Boulevard Heights Community Center (6770 Garfield Street)

Thursdays (9:00 a.m.-4:00 p.m.) – Washington Park Community Center (5199 Pembroke Road)

The “One City at a Time” program, part of Memorial Primary Care’s proactive health commitment, aims to enhance community health by eliminating barriers to care and facilitating easy access to resources.

Hollywood is the third city in south Broward where Memorial has introduced the program in the last eight months, following Hallandale Beach and Dania Beach.

This initiative, officials say, aligns with Memorial’s dedication to preventing and effectively treating chronic conditions before they escalate into crises for individuals and their families.

