HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Memorial Healthcare System hosted its third annual maternal baby shower at the conference center in Hollywood for around 200 expecting patients and their families.

The expecting mothers at Thursday’s event were given essential supplies for their newborns, including diapers, strollers and toys.

“This is our opportunity to not only connect with our patients on a medical level, but really, to build community with them and to embrace them as parents,” Dr. Teri-Ann Bennett said.

Attendees also took part in safety workshops and games designed to help them prepare to become parents.

