MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - Dozens walked with a purpose in Miramar on Saturday.

Memorial Healthcare System held its fifth annual Promise Walk for Preeclampsia at Memorial Hospital.

Preeclampsia is a hypertensive disorder of pregnancy that, if unmanaged, can lead to serious or even fatal consequences for the mother and babies.

The event featured food trucks, face painting, a DJ, and gift bags for those attending.

7News’ Vivian Gonzalez also made an appearance as an emcee for the event.

Event officials say participants contribute to vital efforts aimed at educating the public about improving maternal and fetal health.

