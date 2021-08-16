HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Memorial Healthcare System has set an Oct. 1 deadline for employees at all its facilities to receive the COVID-19 vaccine and will implement additional safety precautions for those who opt against being inoculated.

Officials with the Hollywood-based healthcare organization said Monday that employees who decide not to get the shot will not be terminated but will have to abide with measures to protect fellow caregivers from possible exposure to the virus.

“It’s the only way to overcome COVID-19 and resume a safe and normal way of life,” said Aurelio M. Fernandez III, president and CEO of Memorial Healthcare System.

Memorial Healthcare officials said they will provide incentives to motivate the approximately 39% of its workforce that has yet to get vaccinated. They will award a $150 recognition bonus to employees that are fully vaccinated by Oct. 1. In addition, each staffer is eligible to receive another $100 if the team they are part of is 85% vaccinated by the deadline.

Officials said employees who cite medical or religious reasons will not be required to receive the vaccine but will need to comply with the stricter requirements for the unvaccinated.

Those requirements include:

wearing a mask at all times on Memorial property

virtual meeting attendance

strict restrictions from eating in indoor and public spaces at healthcare facilities

The announcement comes as Memorial Healthcare reports close to 700 patients with COVID-19 at their hospitals.

“This fourth and most dangerous COVID-19 surge was entirely preventable and, looking ahead, we can halt this pandemic if everyone in our communities gets vaccinated,” said Dr. Marc Napp, chief medical officer for Memorial Healthcare System.

Anyone with questions and concerns about the coronavirus can call the Florida Department of Health’s 24-hour hotline at 1-866-779-6121.

