DANIA BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Memorial Healthcare System has extended its “One City at a Time” community outreach initiative with a kickoff event at C.W. Thomas Park in Dania Beach. This expansion follows the program’s success in Hallandale Beach, providing essential mobile health services to communities with limited resources.

The event included complimentary health screenings for adults and children, a bonus for parents preparing their children for the upcoming school year. Elizabeth Justen, Chair of the South Broward Hospital District Board of Commissioners, distributed healthy food packages, and Wi-Fi-enabled tablets were given to eligible attendees for telehealth consultations. Memorial Primary Care representatives and vendors offered nutritional guidance, Medicaid enrollment information and connections to social services. The event also featured music, lunch and children’s activities.

Memorial Healthcare System and the City of Dania Beach leaders emphasized the significance of their partnership, with adult and pediatric mobile health centers set to operate at the park regularly for the next two years.

“We know that not having easy access to care is one of the social determinants that impact a person’s overall health,” said Melida Akiti, Chief Community Officer for Memorial Healthcare System. “Our ongoing efforts are about removing barriers and helping people proactively manage their health.”

The “One City” initiative primarily serves uninsured or underinsured individuals, with plans to extend outreach to Hollywood and Miramar in the near future.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.