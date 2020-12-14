Memorial Healthcare employees become among 1st in Florida to receive COVID-19 vaccine

MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - Front-line workers in Broward County are speaking out moments after they received some of the first doses of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine in the state of Florida.

The moment many in South Florida had been waiting for came Monday morning, when 10 doctors and nurses who work for Memorial Healthcare System stepped up and were given the vaccine.

“It’s our duty and obligation to set the example for the rest of our community,” said Dr. Ari Sarelli. “The best way to beat this virus is not to get it in the first place.”

7News cameras captured some of the vaccinations in Miramar.

Latanya Forbes, a registered nurse, said her body reacted well to the dose.

“It was actually better than when I got the flu shot. No pain, no reaction,” she said. “I didn’t really feel it at all, so, really good.”

“You feel a little bit of anxiety initially, but the staff here is excellent,” said Dr. Alberto Augsten, another vaccine recipient, “and once you kind of get settled, it’s just like a normal injection.”

Memorial Healthcare officials said 500 employees are scheduled to receive their first dose on Tuesday.

For the front-line workers who received the treatment, they said it brings them a little hope in a difficult year.

“It’s really been a big struggle. It’s a struggle for the community, it’s a struggle for our patients, it’s a struggle for our staff,” said Augsten, “and this is an opportunity, a first opportunity to say, ‘We have an ability to really combat this.'”

“This just gives you a little extra layer of confidence that we’ll make it through this fight,” said Forbes.

Memorial Healthcare officials said they hope to be able to vaccinate 7,000 employees, roughly half their staff, within the next several weeks.

Everyone who received the first dose will have to come in for a second dose in between 19 and 23 days.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.