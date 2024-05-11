CORAL SPRINGS, FLA. (WSVN) - Loved ones with heavy hearts honor the death of a 6-year-old who was killed in a fatal car crash.

Friday night 7News cameras captured a memorial tribute that was created by Harlow Tran’s family and friends at the scene where she lost her life. The great-grandmother who was driving Harlow that tragic night was present.

Just a week prior to the crash, Harlow was going through one of the best times of her life as she went to Disney World to make her princess dream come true.

Now balloons of her favorite Disney princesses are a reminder of the life that was unfairly taken away.

“She loved to dance, she loved Disney, she liked everything a 6-year-old little girl would love,” said a supporter.

According to Coral Springs Police, the driver was trying to get away from officers when he crashed into the family’s Chevy Traverse that was being driven by Harlow’s great-grandmother. Per department policy, the officer did not chase down the speeding car.

That driver has been identified as 26-year-old Chevron Graham. He is charged with vehicular homicide, reckless driving, and driving with a suspended license.

Police said Harlow was in her car seat when the car was split in half.

“She was still attached to the car seat, which was still attached to the seat, and the seat flew out. The whole seat. I don’t even want to think about it. I don’t want to think, I just hope she just went fully unconscious, I don’t want to think about what she possibly went through. If she was scared, it’s terrible,” said Amanda.

Harlow’s father works for TSA and many came out to support the family.

“I remember when she was born,” said Nancy Medeiros. “We can’t even begin to imagine his pain.”

“She was the happiest little girl,” said a family supporter. “She just the most bubbliest person. Honest she was filled with joy.”

“This is beyond any comprehension that anyone can imagine, I mean I don’t know how you recover from something like this,” said a family supporter.

Friends hoping this gathering can if not ease the pain at least let Harlow’s parents know she is not forgotten.

“I just want to be able to take her little tiny”I just want to be able to take away a little tiny ounce of his pain away,” said Medeiros. “But I know I can’t. I can tell him I love him and I’m sorry but it doesn’t take away his pain.”

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.