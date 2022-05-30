DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - On Memorial Day in South Florida, three communities paused and came together to remember those who made the ultimate sacrifice serving our country.

In the town of Davie, the Boy Scouts of America paraded through the streets as resident cheered them along.

“My grandfather served in World War II, so it means a lot to us, and my son is in the army reserves,” said Tammy Taylor. “We are very patriotic when it comes to Memorial [Day] and Fourth of July.”

At Veterans Park in Coral Springs, the city worked together with the Veterans Coalition as they performed a touching presentation of colors.

“It means that the people should recognize the people who served our country, and really understand what it means, how we take care of our country,” said an attending parader.

A similar scene was also experienced at Memorial Park Cemetery in Fort Lauderdale where the Fort Lauderdale Symphonic Winds performed for participants.

These communities, as well as others across South Florida, organized these displays of love and respect to honor those that gave their lives.

