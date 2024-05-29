PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - Memorial Cancer Institute has announced the opening of the Center for the Mind, Body and Spirit in Pembroke Pines.

The new center will provide several services for patients, including wig fittings, massages, hair replacement alternatives and specialized skincare.

The hospital pampered their patients on the first day as a way to celebrate the occasion and provide them with a sense of hope and healing.

The institute also held a day of pampering for breast cancer patients aimed at enhancing their well-being and confidence.

