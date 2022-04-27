PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - Memorial Cancer Institute in Pembroke Pines has marked a milestone in a special way.

Hospital executives, patients and donors on Wednesday gathered for a topping off ceremony at the facility, which is under construction.

Employees and supporters signed polished stones that were thrown into concrete mix.

The mix was then hoisted to the top of the building to be used to create the final column near the rooftop garden, along with a native citrus tree.

The tradition said greenery on the roof brings good luck.

The cancer institute is scheduled to open in 2023.

