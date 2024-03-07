PLANTATION, FLA. (WSVN) - A nationwide medical center joined forces with a local organization to provide healthy food options to senior residents.

Chen Senior Medical Center celebrated the grand opening of their new center in Plantation on Wednesday by partnering up with the Caring for Miami mobile food market to help seniors who are food insecure.

The center invited local senior residents to shop at the mobile food market, allowing them to pick out produce and other healthy food options as they witnessed the ribbon-cutting celebration of the center.

Chen Senior Medical Center has over 125 senior medical centers across 15 states.

