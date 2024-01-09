WESTON, FLA. (WSVN) - - A medical assistant at the Cleveland Clinic in Weston faced bond court on Saturday after being arrested for allegedly secretly recording women in the restroom using hidden iPhones.

Jeremy Ciocon pleaded guilty to four counts of video voyeurism during the court appearance.

He has since been released on bond.

The Cleveland Clinic issued the following statement regarding Ciocon’s arrest:

We are strongly committed to protecting the rights and safety of our patients, visitors and caregivers from any type of inappropriate behavior. Once we were notified of the situation, this employee was immediately removed, and the authorities were contacted. We are fully cooperating with law enforcement’s investigation and are also conducting our own internal review. We care deeply about patient and caregiver safety and any form of misconduct is not tolerated.

