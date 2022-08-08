FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - In a last minute ruling, media outlets were kicked out of Monday’s trial for a former Hollywood Police officer accused of punching a man who was handcuffed.

Former Hollywood Police Officer Matthew Barbieri is accused of using excessive force, back in 2019, during his arrest and faces a misdemeanor battery charge.

The victim, Raymond Schachner, was set to undergo cross examination by defense attorneys.

The trial came to a halt for several hours as state attorneys said they wanted the media to be removed.

According to state attorneys, there is sensitive information, and they don’t want what Schachner may tell the courtroom to be made public.

In the state of Florida, cameras are allowed in courtrooms.

The attorney representing the media told the judge he can’t have the media removed.

“There is no right to privacy when you participate in a public trial,” said Karen Kammer.

The decision on whether media outlets will be allowed back in the courtroom will be made by the judge on Tuesday.

Schachner did testify on Friday and said, “Open hand to the face about three times, hand wrapped around my neck. When my head hit the wall, there was probably a few seconds blackout, because I slide down the wall, and he shoved my head into it.”

If convicted, Barbieri could face up to a year behind bars.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.