The Florida Department of Health on Tuesday reported another case of measles in Broward County, bringing the total number of cases to nine. Broward County Public School Superintendent Peter Licata also confirmed that the number of cases at Manatee Bay Elementary in Weston rose to seven.

Over the weekend, FDOH reported two additional cases of measles in Broward County.

Six of those cases were identified at Manatee Bay Elementary School in Weston, but Broward County Public School officials confirmed that the two new cases reported over the weekend did not come from the elementary school.

It remains unknown where the two cases of measles came from.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that unvaccinated children quarantine for up to 21 days if they have been exposed to the measles virus. However, Florida Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo, has granted parents the authority to determine how long their children can quarantine.

On Tuesday morning, Representative Debbie Wasserman Schultz is set to address the increase in cases.

