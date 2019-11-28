Meals on Wheels volunteers deliver Thanksgiving dinners to elderly residents

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Volunteers with Meals on Wheels South Florida woke up early to spread holiday cheer and deliver hundreds of Thanksgiving dinners to elderly residents in need.

7News cameras captured volunteers’ cars in Fort Lauderdale filled with hot meals destined to homebound seniors Thursday morning.

“Here we go to spread some cheer,” said volunteer Sharon Camden.

Camden acknowledged the significance of their special deliveries.

“A lot of the people that we’ll see, they don’t have any other interaction with any people,” she said.

Meals on Wheels South Florida has made that difference for these senior citizens, and the worldwide program has been doing it for decades.

“They spend a little time and check in on our clients, and they really love that,” said Mark Adler, executive director of Meals on Wheels South Florida.

This Thanksgiving, local volunteers are delivering 515 meals.

Adler listed the contents of each meal.

“We’ve got turkey, gravy, mashed potatoes, cornbread, pumpkin pie,” he said.

Adler also took the opportunity to praise the volunteers’ commitment.

“Our volunteers are just amazing, and on a day like today, it’s especially heartwarming that they come out and spend their Thanksgiving morning to do this for our seniors,” he said. “They spend a little time and say hi and check in on our clients, and they really love that.”

Some of the meals arrived on bigger wheels than others.

“I look forward to it every year. I have friends that are with me, and they came with me because we had so much fun doing it last year. They wanted to come again,” said Camden.

Margate-Coconut Creek firefighters gave their time as well. It’s the sixth year they’ve partnered up with Meals on Wheels.

“We all got into this field at some point because we like helping people, and this is a great opportunity to give back to the community,” said Margate-Coconut Creek Fire Rescue Capt. Matthew Whiteshield.

As a result, hundreds of seniors who are home alone had their days brightened during what can be a difficult time.

“We bring them a little meal, a little cheer, a little card and a place mat and just show them a little love,” said Camden.

As Meals on Wheels’ mission continues for the holiday season, the group’s numbers keep growing. They’ve delivered 42 million meals over the last 35 years.

