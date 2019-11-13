McArthur High student transported after passing out on bus

HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Hollywood Fire Rescue responded to a report of an unresponsive 14-year-old boy at McArthur High School in Hollywood.

The incident occurred at around 7:15 a.m., Wednesday.

7 News received a tip that the teen passed out either on the bus or just after getting off the bus.

The teen has been transported to Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital in unknown condition.

Hollywood Police said they are investigating the incident.

