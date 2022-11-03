HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have lifted a lockdown at McArthur High School in Hollywood following what they described as a swatting call regarding an active shooter on campus, the second such call at this school in less than two months.

Hollywood Police officers conducted a search of the school, located at 6501 Hollywood Blvd., Thursday afternoon.

Investigators said the fake active shooter call came in at around 1:20 p.m.

“There was a call that there was an active shooter on campus, and then the police showed up,” said student William Porter.

Most students were not at the school when the call was placed because it was an early dismissal day.

“It was a PSD day, professional study day. School had ended,” said Porter. “I was at basketball practice, but they secured us.”

After determining this was a false call, police and fire units cleared the school and the lockdown was lifted.

“I’m not scared, but this is ridiculous, what keeps happening,” said Porter.

This was the second time this school year that an active shooter call has been placed regarding this school. Back on Sept. 16, police responded to a call of an active shooter, but it turned out to be a hoax.

It remains unclear where the calls came from and whether they are foreign or domestic. FBI officials said they’re aware of an uptick in these calls.

Regardless of the motive, law enforcement agencies have to respond to all of these calls without hesitation.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.