HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - McArthur High School has been put on lockdown.

Hollywood Police arrived to the school at 6501 Hollywood Blvd to respond to a situation on the campus, Friday.

According to police, they received a call just after 12:45 p.m. about a shooting at the school.

Law enforcement went into the school and searched all the rooms and buildings for a potential shooter or anyone injured.

No shooter has been found and there have been no reported injuries.

There have been zero reports from inside the building about a shooting.

It is unclear whether a false call was placed to police.

7Skyforce hovered over the scene where a large police presence was at the school as well as fire rescue.

Traffic is being rerouted around the school.

