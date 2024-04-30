HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Broward County is building the future of one of its longest running schools.

Construction began on a new science, technology, engineering, and math building for students at McArthur High School in Hollywood.

The project is part of a $17 million renovation for the school which was founded in 1957.

Broward Schools Superintendent Dr. Howard Hepburn said the project invests in student learning.

“Very important for our kids to make sure we have world class facilities, nice up-to-date facilities, to make sure we’re providing industry standard opportunities, especially when it comes to learning experiences with science, technology, engineering and math, which can become obsolete very quick,” he said.

The facility will include 19 classrooms and will provide students with an environment to learn and develop their skills in various STEM fields.

