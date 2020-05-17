Mayor says Fort Lauderdale gyms allowed to reopen with ‘major adjustments’

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The City of Fort Lauderdale has expanded the list of businesses allowed to reopen Monday to include commercial gyms.

Fort Lauderdale Mayor Dean Trantalis made the announcement in a statement issued Sunday afternoon.

The statement reads in part, “Acting in accordance with an executive order signed Friday by Gov. DeSantis, we are allowing commercial gyms to resume operations in addition to the partial opening of restaurants, retail stores and salons.”

Trantalis’ announcement comes amid confusion among residents as to whether or not gyms will be allowed to reopen this week.

On Friday, Broward County Mayor Dale Holness said the order was clear.

“Our order doesn’t call for commercial gyms to be open,” he said.

But Trantalis said he has a different interpretation of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ plan for reopening the state.

“We have the authority to open gyms on Monday. We listened to Governor DeSantis’ news conference today, and the governor was very clear,” he said.

Trantalis, however, stressed that gym owners must heed safety precautions in an effort to adhere to social distancing guidelines.

Gyms cannot exceed 50% of their capacity.

Employees to wear face masks and have health checks before they start work each day.

Patrons are required to have their temperature checked upon entry and denied access if they have a fever.

Machines and equipment stations must be spaced six feet apart and sanitized after each use.

Fitness classes must maintain the six-foot distancing requirement between participants.

Showers must be closed.

Hand sanitizer must be provided at all entrances, and all patrons and employees must sanitize upon entrance.

Trantalis’ statement reads in part, “We want people to feel confident that they can return gyms and the other businesses without concern for infection. But if you don’t feel comfortable, please continue to stay home or limit your trips outside.”

In the statement, the mayor singled out the decrease in percentage of reported new cases of COVID-19 in relation to number of patients tested. It reads in part, “We went from a high of 13% of test results being positive during the week of April 11 to under 4% each of the past two weeks.”

Trantalis added, “We fully intend to continue to open more of our city in the coming days and weeks.”

Anyone with questions and concerns about the coronavirus can call the Florida Department of Health’s 24-hour hotline at 1-866-779-6121.

