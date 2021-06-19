WILTON MANORS, FLA. (WSVN) - One person has died and another has been taken to the hospital after they were run over by a truck in Fort Lauderdale at the beginning of Stonewall Pride Parade, according to the city’s mayor.

Fort Lauderdale Mayor Dean Trantalis on Saturday night said police have apprehended the driver responsible for the crash at the festival, which is celebrated by Wilton Manors during Pride Month.

The twilight parade, themed “Out of the Darkness, Into the Light” had started from Northeast 21st Court in Wilton Manors at around 7 p.m., but the crash reportedly took place in Fort Lauderdale.

Trantalis said the driver of the truck acted like he was part of the parade. He said the motorist was on the parade route when he was was told to move up because he was next.

It was at that moment when, Trantalis said, the driver accelerated, running over the victims.

Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue officials said paramedics transported both victims to Broward Health Medical Center in critical condition.

Trantalis said one of the patients has since succumbed to their injuries.

The mayor said the driver attempted to flee but police officers caught up with him and took him into custody.

Trantalis described the crash as a deliberate attack on the LGBTQ community.

In a tweet, Wilton Manors Police said the parade was cancelled but other Stonewall Pride Festival events will go on as scheduled. They stressed festivalgoers are not in any danger.

Wilton Manors Mayor Scott Newton issued a statement that reads, “A tragic incident occurred at today’s Stonewall event. Out of respect for everyone involved, the parade has been cancelled and a thorough investigation is being conducted.”

