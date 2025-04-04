FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A massive tree fell on top of a car in Fort Lauderdale, creating quite the hassle for a family ready to kick-start their normal routine.

It was a rough start to the day for Eddie Denison when he walked out of his home in the Victoria Park neighborhood, Friday morning, and found a tree had fallen on his car.

“It is a Friday, which is nice, I can’t go to work. I had to Uber my kids to school, which was embarrassing,” he said.

The large tree fell sometime overnight in the area of Northeast 17th Way and Fifth Court, with Denison’s car bearing the majority of the damage and the tree barely missing the house.

“I walk out to go to work and I see this tree is down, knocked over on my car, power lines are down, or some kind of wires are down,” said Denison.

No injuries were reported.

Denison is breathing a sigh of relief since, he said, his children are often outside playing in the yard, and this incident could’ve been a lot worse.

“I got an 8-year-old, 11-year-old that were over here, and we’ve been playing out in front of the house every day and night,” he said.

Now the big question: Who is responsible for cleaning this up? And how long before Denison can get moving again?

“I’m just trying to work and get to my job, and I can’t go anywhere with this,” he said.

Officials said the wires that fell are actually telephone wires and not power lines.

It’s just a matter of time before the tree is chopped up and removed from Denison’s front yard.

