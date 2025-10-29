SUNRISE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Mega Job News South Florida Job Fair is set to draw thousands of people looking for a new career.

The event, organized by JobNewsSouthFlorida.com, will be held at the Amerant Bank Arena from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Thursday.

Organizers said the multi-industry hiring event encompasses a wide array of fields — including health care, public safety, sales, logistics and government — giving applicants an opportunity to connect with industry leaders, discover a variety of career opportunities, and leave a lasting impression on potential employers.

The event is free, and parking at the Sunrise venue is also free.

Employers will be hiring throughout Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach counties. They include:

Allied Universal

Amerant Bank Arena

Boca Raton Police Department

Broward County Board of Commissioners

City of North Miami Beach Police Department

Cox Media Group Miami

Florida Department of Children and Families

Florida Panthers

Levi’s

Lululemon

Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office

New York Life Insurance

Norwegian Cruise Lines

Old Navy

Pembroke Pines Police Department

Princess Cruises

Sawgrass Mills Mall

South Florida Chamber of Commerce

The Academy of South Florida

U.S. Army

Victoria’s Secret

For more information, click here.

