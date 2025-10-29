SUNRISE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Mega Job News South Florida Job Fair is set to draw thousands of people looking for a new career.

The event, organized by JobNewsSouthFlorida.com, will be held at the Amerant Bank Arena from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Thursday.

Organizers said the multi-industry hiring event encompasses a wide array of fields — including health care, public safety, sales, logistics and government — giving applicants an opportunity to connect with industry leaders, discover a variety of career opportunities, and leave a lasting impression on potential employers.

The event is free, and parking at the Sunrise venue is also free.

Employers will be hiring throughout Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach counties. They include:

  • Allied Universal
  • Amerant Bank Arena
  • Boca Raton Police Department
  • Broward County Board of Commissioners
  • City of North Miami Beach Police Department
  • Cox Media Group Miami
  • Florida Department of Children and Families
  • Florida Panthers
  • Levi’s
  • Lululemon
  • Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office
  • New York Life Insurance
  • Norwegian Cruise Lines
  • Old Navy
  • Pembroke Pines Police Department
  • Princess Cruises
  • Sawgrass Mills Mall
  • South Florida Chamber of Commerce
  • The Academy of South Florida
  • U.S. Army
  • Victoria’s Secret

For more information, click here.

