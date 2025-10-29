SUNRISE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Mega Job News South Florida Job Fair is set to draw thousands of people looking for a new career.
The event, organized by JobNewsSouthFlorida.com, will be held at the Amerant Bank Arena from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Thursday.
Organizers said the multi-industry hiring event encompasses a wide array of fields — including health care, public safety, sales, logistics and government — giving applicants an opportunity to connect with industry leaders, discover a variety of career opportunities, and leave a lasting impression on potential employers.
The event is free, and parking at the Sunrise venue is also free.
Employers will be hiring throughout Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach counties. They include:
- Allied Universal
- Amerant Bank Arena
- Boca Raton Police Department
- Broward County Board of Commissioners
- City of North Miami Beach Police Department
- Cox Media Group Miami
- Florida Department of Children and Families
- Florida Panthers
- Levi’s
- Lululemon
- Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office
- New York Life Insurance
- Norwegian Cruise Lines
- Old Navy
- Pembroke Pines Police Department
- Princess Cruises
- Sawgrass Mills Mall
- South Florida Chamber of Commerce
- The Academy of South Florida
- U.S. Army
- Victoria’s Secret
