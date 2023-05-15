POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A fierce fire tore through a two-story apartment building causing extensive damage and displacing over 55 residents.

The fire ignited around 2:45 a.m. Monday morning near Northwest Seventh Avenue just off Atlantic Boulevard.

Firefighters managed to bring the situation under control, although numerous units within the building sustained smoke damage.

Michelle Edmund, a resident in close proximity to the affected unit, said the fire originated in her neighbor’s apartment.

“I woke up at 3 o’clock in the morning screaming “There’s a fire! Somebody started a fire in his house,’” said Edmund.

Phylicia Eubanks described her frantic state of panic, uncertain of where to take her children in the midst of the chaos.

“I opened my back door and there was a bunch of black smoke,” she said. “I tried to go through my room door, but [the smoke] was worse. Then I just kept screaming, ‘I have kids,’ ‘Where do we go,’ and ‘How do we get out?’ several times.”

As multiple firefighters arrived at the scene to fight the fire, witnesses, including Eubanks, observed the fire intensify with smoke so dense that it covered the neighborhood.

Briana Rivera said the thick smoke disoriented her, almost causing her to stumble down the stairs in her desperate bid to exit the building. “None of us could really see,” she said. “We almost fell down the stairs trying to get down. I was really scared. this is the most scared I’ve ever been in my life.”

7SkyForce flew above the building, revealing the aftermath of the fire and a breach in the roof where the flames ravaged the structure.

While the tragedy claimed the life of one cat, no human injuries were reported as a result of the blaze.

