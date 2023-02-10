HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities arrested a masseur from a popular massage parlor chain after being accused of inappropriately touching a client.

On Friday, 47-year-old Danis Delgado was charged with sexual misconduct in the practice of massage therapy and simple battery.

“Sir, you are charged count one, sexual battery, victim 18 years or older … and I do find probable cause,” said the presiding judge at his bond hearing.

According to Hollywood Police, a woman went to a Massage Envy located at 1640 Sheridan St. around two years ago when she received an hour-long massage from Delgado.

She told police that the masseur rubbed her private area and made strange comments toward the end of the session.

Investigators said the woman ended the massage at that point. After she left the massage parlor, she told her boyfriend what occurred, and he convinced her to share the harassment with police officers.

DNA tests were done on both the woman and Delgado to analyze the evidence of the accusations.

A combination of the evidence gathered and the woman’s sworn statement gave police probable cause to arrest Delgado.

Another Massage Envy client, Katie Lizana, spoke with 7News on Friday. She said she’s never had a bad experience.

“Never, they’re so professional there. All of the therapists — guys, girls, the front staff — they’re amazing,” she said.

Lizana said she was stunned by the allegations against Delgado.

“I think it’s terrible when anybody goes through that,” she said.

Texas law enforcement officers arrested Delgado as he moved to the southwestern state sometime after the incident; he was brought back to Broward County to face his charges.

The judge at his bond hearing said he is not to give any more massages while his case makes its way through the courts.

A spokesperson for Massage Envy issued a statement that reads in part, “Massage Envy is committed to promoting a safe environment for members … We urge anyone who experiences anything other than a safe, quality massage to report it immediately to the franchised location so that it can be investigated.”

Delgado is being held on a $26,000 bond.

