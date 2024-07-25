PLANTATION, FLA. (WSVN) - A massage therapist was caught and cuffed, accused of a disturbing crime in Plantation.

Sebastian Jaramillo faced a Broward County Circuit judge on Thursday. The 41-year-old is accused of sexually battering a client at her home back in January.

According to Plantation Police, the victim, who is a new mother, hired Jaramillo for postpartum massages, but the suspect touched her inappropriately during a massage.

The suspect faces two counts of sexual battery and is being held on a $70,000 bond. He cannot practice massage therapy if he posts bond.

