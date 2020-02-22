Masked thieves break into Hallandale Beach laundromat, steal cash

HALLANDALE BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - The owner of a Hallandale Beach laundromat is reeling, hours after, she said, two masked men were caught on video breaking into her business and taking off with cash.

The overnight break-in has left the owner, who identified herself as Bianca, concerned for her safety.

“I am afraid. I am scared,” she said during a phone interview. “Disappointed because we lost a lot of money in this case.”

Surveillance video captured the brazen burglars entering the business, located along Atlantic Shores Boulevard, just after 3:15 a.m., Thursday.

The footage captures one of the masked subjects is seen heading to the office as his accomplice ducks in the back.

The subject seen by the office door worked for nearly a minute with a heavy tool in order to gain entry.

“They broke in the office door, probably to try and take the machine, the change machine,” said Bianca, “but it probably was heavy and difficult for them.”

One of the security cameras got a clear view at one of the subjects in action.

Surveillance video showed the duo grabbing the cash drawer and a pot of coins in the office.

Moments later, an exterior camera shows them running out of the back door.

The entire cash grab took less than three minutes from start to finish.

Now Bianca is hoping someone will recognize the people in the pictures and call police.

“Probably somebody can help us to recognize and something like that,” she said.

If you have any information on this burglary, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

