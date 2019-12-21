Masked gunman dead after gunfire exchange with Lauderhill homeowner

LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating a home invasion that, they said, left a masked gunman dead after exchanging gunfire with the homeowner.

Lauderhill Police responded to a 911 call along the 4400 block of Northwest 16th Street, just after midnight, Saturday.

Detectives learned that the gunman walked through an unlocked front door and exchanged gunfire with the homeowner, who left the property and made the call to police.

When officers arrived, they found the subject dead inside the home.

As of Saturday night, no charges have been filed.

