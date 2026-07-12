POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A journey across hundreds of miles ended in a reunion between a dog and the son of her owner.

The 12-year-old beagle, named Rosie, was found hundreds of miles from home.

She was brought to iHeart Dog Rescue in Pompano Beach, where volunteers traced her to a shelter in Maryland.

Unfortunately, the dog’s owner had passed away, but her son, Chris Becker, travelled from Washington to bring Rosie home.

“I didn’t recognize her because her face is so gray and white, but I saw those eyes and I recognized those eyes somehow, and sure enough, when we got a couple more pictures,” said Becker. “I was really excited to see her. Especially knowing where she just came from, and someone obviously took care of her, she’s happy,”

It is still unclear how Rosie made it from Maryland to South Florida.

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