FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Martin County Sheriff’s Office has released video of a chaotic chase coming to a crashing end on Interstate 95 as Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies sent the suspect spinning out and burning out.

The chase spanned three counties, starting in Broward County with a string of burglaries in the area, and ending in Martin County, Monday afternoon.

Investigators say 21-year old Christian Ottinot was seen outside of this multi-colored Dodge Charger on the highway.

He could be seen from aerial footage hopping back into the car before he gets rammed by an unmarked sheriff’s cruiser. The Charger then rear-ends another, then the suspect gets rammed in the back again.

The Charger then burns rubber, spinning on the road twice, with vehicle debris flying.

The Dodge is then pinned in moments later, and smoke from fast-turning tires engulfed the scene.

Seconds later, the man emerged from the smoke, ditching his ride as his one last attempt to get away.

He ran away from the chaos on I-95, but 10 seconds later, he lies down with his hands up, and deputies arrive with guns drawn.

Pictures on the ground showed deputies with their guns out and Ottinot in handcuffs. The still images depicted the end of a violent day on I-95.

Investigators said Ottinot rammed two BSO deputies earlier in the chase.

He was booked into jail, where he faces charges for burglary, fleeing and eluding and battery on a law enforcement officer.

