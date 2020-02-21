Martin County sheriff releases 911 calls, video documenting fatal shooting of trooper

DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - Newly released 911 calls and video captured the chilling moments before and after, authorities said, a veteran Florida Highway Patrol trooper was shot and killed by the stranded driver he was trying to help along Interstate 95 in Martin County.

According to the Martin County Sheriff’s Office, 28-year-old Franklin Reed III opened fire by the side of the highway at mile marker 107, fatally striking FHP Trooper Joseph Bullock, Feb. 5.

“The murder of Trooper Bullock was an unprovoked, premeditated murder,” said Martin County Sheriff William Snyder during a news conference held Friday.

Dashcam footage shows Bullock, 42, pulling over and approaching a disabled black SUV that was parked in the grass. He is then seen talking to Reed, who is sitting behind the wheel.

Bullock learned the vehicle wouldn’t start and needed to be towed.

The trooper stayed at the scene while Reed waited for a tow truck.

Once the tow truck driver arrived, investigators said, Reed refused to pay for the service. Officials said it’s the only apparent motive for what happened next.

“He shot him at point blank range. There’s no indication that Trooper Bullock saw what was coming or could in any way have prevented it,” said Snyder.

Detectives said Reed then turned to shoot the tow truck driver, but the gun jammed. The tow truck driver then ran for help.

Snyder released 911 calls made by motorists.

“911. Do you need police, fire or medical?” said a dispatcher.

“All of the above, please,” a woman replied.

Another motorist stopped to help the downed trooper.

“I need a paramedic and police officers. I’ve got a state trooper down,” a caller told a 911 dispatcher.

Investigators said Riviera Beach Police Detective Jemel Headings, who was off-duty at the time, saw the commotion and pulled over.

Audio from a 911 call made by Headings captured several gunshots. That was the moment when, officials said, Reed fired at him.

Authorities said Headings returned fire. Reed eventually shot himself.

Snyder’s account of the event was especially difficult for other troopers to hear. Some were seen holding hands at the news conference.

“Every time those troopers put those uniforms on, those guns and badges on, they take that risk, and they accept that risk,” said Snyder. “Now, I know them all. Not one of them has stopped doing it.”

Snyder said, apart from a petty theft that Reed had committed the day before the shooting, he had no other criminal history.

