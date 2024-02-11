PLANTATION, FLA. (WSVN) - A martial arts academy in Plantation is ready to celebrate the Lunar New Year.

A Chinese New Year festival is underway Saturday at John Wai Martial Arts, located along South University Drive. Performers donned dragon and lion costumes and danced to live music.

The holiday marks the beginning of the new year, according to the traditional Chinese lunar calendar.

Head instructor John Wai described what he believes this year has in store.

“It’s the year of opportunity. You have to go after what you want,” he said, “so, if you have goals, have financial goals, you have relationship goals, business goals, go out, get after it, don’t sit around, and really make 2024 the best year yet.”

2024 is the Year of the Dragon. Next year will celebrate the Snake.

