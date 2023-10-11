PARKLAND, FLA. (WSVN) - The Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School marching band, known as the Eagle Regiment, has secured a prestigious spot in this year’s Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, a holiday tradition watched by millions across the nation. They are the sole representatives from Broward County in this renowned event.

From color guard to brass, woodwinds, and percussion, the dedicated students of the Eagle Regiment are hard at work preparing for the performance of a lifetime.

Band director Steve Rivero expressed the significance of this achievement.

“We are extremely honored and happy to be the first band selected from Broward County to ever perform in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade this November,” he said. “It’s huge and exciting news.”

Months of practice have gone into perfecting their routine, and students are eagerly anticipating the upcoming opportunity.

“It’s been a lot of practice, but I know it’s worth it,” said Chloe Clarke. “I’m excited [about] coming to practice every day because I’m really excited to do it. It’s gonna be so fun.”

Maya Abdani echoed the sentiment, noting the demanding nature of the experience but emphasizing that it will undoubtedly be worth it.

“It’s been stressful,” she said. “It’s all gonna be worth it. You just gotta push through it and it’s gonna be really exciting.”

To make this dream a reality, the Eagle Regiment needs to raise hundreds of thousands of dollars. The families of Gina Montalto and Alex Schachter, former band members who lost their lives in the tragic school shooting, have generously donated to support the band’s journey.

“It’s fantastic that they have that opportunity,” expressed Gina’s father, Tony. “We’re happy to support them going up there and we can’t wait to see the show.”

“The band gave so much to our family and to Alex,” said Max, Alex Schachter’s father. “We want to help as much as possible. That’s why we’re donating $25,000. They’ve got a big day coming up with the Macy’s Day Parade and we wanna be there and help them as much as possible.”

For these students, performing on the grand stage of the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade is an experience they will cherish forever.

“It’s gonna be the best thing of my life,” Clarke eagerly anticipates.

Rivero concluded with pride, “We are just gearing up to show the whole world what this school has.”

