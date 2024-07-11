PARKLAND, FLA. (WSVN) - There will be a permanent memorial to honor the victims of the 2018 Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting, and organizers said that they are down to three designs for the shrine.

A proposal from the Gordon Huether Studio in California consists of 17 pillars with a fountain in the middle. Each pillar will have the name of one of the victims.

The second proposal, led by Humanity Memorial in West Virginia, is called “17 Rays of Light” and is made up of a sanctuary with 17 stars and a reflecting pool.

The final third proposal, from VLC ONE in Hollywood, shows 17 30-foot sculptures extending to a curtain of water flowing into a reflection reservoir.

Each firm will make a presentation to the Parkland 17 Memorial Foundation, and the winning design will be determined by the foundation, the victims’ families and public input.

