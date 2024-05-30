PARKLAND, FLA. (WSVN) - The demolition of the 1200 building at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, the site of the tragic 2018 school shooting, is set to begin next month.

Broward County school officials announced Thursday that demolition will occur June 13 or 14, several days after the last day of school.

The process is expected to take several weeks.

Officials did not release a detailed schedule, including specific demolition times.

The building holds significance as the location where a gunman took the lives of 14 students and three staff members on Feb. 14, 2018.

The shooter, Nikolas Cruz, 24 and a former Stoneman Douglas student, received a life sentence in 2022 after a jury could not unanimously agree that he deserved the death penalty.

