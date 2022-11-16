SUNRISE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Marjory Stoneman Douglas Commission held a meeting to get briefed about ongoing issues in Broward County.

Almost five years after the Parkland shooting, 911 issues in Broward County between Coral Springs, Parkland and The Broward Sheriff’s are still front and center at the MSD Commission meeting, Wednesday.

They talked about the issues that are still prevalent as well as what has been fixed. However, mainly what was discussed was what remains to be fixed.

The commission was formed after the 2018 shooting, which is made up of experts across the state to look at what went wrong in Parkland that tragic day and how to fix it.

One main issue was that communication that day failed.

Radios failed, law enforcement agencies could not communicate with each other, the radio tower frequencies and technology was outdated.

7News was told that those issues were fixed.

But the major issue was 911 call transfers.

Calls would come in to 911 and went to Coral Springs Police, and while they couldn’t communicate with BSO, which is Parkland’s police agency, that problem still has not been fixed.

“What’s frustrating for me is that it wasn’t just the Parkland school shooting that we had these communication failures, we had failures during the Fort Lauderdale Airport shooting, and so, we know that it is not a question of if this is going to happen again, it’s just the question of when and where,” Max Shacter said. “And these call transfer issues, I know they’ve been working on it, but as the sheriff talked about, if there are still these call transfer problems, and it’s still going to impact life safety and people are going to get injured and die if we don’t fix this like what happened in Parkland.”

The main issue is that Broward County controls the technology and not BSO. BSO wants control of that technology so that they can make changes to that technology to work with Coral Springs and vice-versa.

Now, the MSD Commision is recommending that the county hand over all the controls for the 911 communications so that there is accountability, responsibility and that someone and one agency will finally fix the problem.

However, if that doesn’t happen or an agreement is not made, the MSD Commission said it will subpoena all the of the commissioners, the mayor of Broward County and BSO to answer these concerns and to come up with a solution that will fix these issues.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.