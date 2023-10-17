MARGATE, FLA. (WSVN) - A Margate elementary school teacher was arrested last week for allegedly assaulting a five-year-old kindergarten student at Margate Elementary School, officials said.

The incident occurred on Oct. 10 and was captured by school surveillance cameras.

According to police, surveillance footage showed the victim seated on the floor with a group of other students before the start of class. The altercation began when the student threw a piece of paper in the direction of another student.

At that point, police said, 53-year-old Khadijah Muhammad, who was not the victim’s teacher but was serving in the capacity of a hall monitor, approached the student in an aggressive manner and physically grabbed him by his left wrist.

Muhammad then lifted the student off the ground by his arms, twisted his arms, and grabbed him by the back of his shirt while forcefully shoving him across the hallway, police said.

During the two-minute altercation, Muhammad tore the jacket off the student’s back and continued to grip the student by his arms, wrists, shirt, and jacket.

Police said towards the end of the video, partially blocked at times, Muhammad grabbed the student around his neck and slammed him to the ground.

According to the police report, at no point did Muhammad ask for help from any other staff member to control the situation.

Muhammad was taken into custody the day after the incident and charged with one count of child abuse without great bodily harm. She has since been released on bond.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.