MARGATE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Margate Police Department has launched an urgent search for a missing endangered juvenile, Jared Agenor, and is seeking the assistance of the public in locating him.

Agenor, a 5-foot-11, 160 pound male, was last seen on Wednesday, after being dropped off at school by his mother at approximately 8:00 a.m.

He was wearing a white t-shirt, red pants, red shoes, and a white ski cap at the time of his disappearance.

Police said Agenor meets the criteria for a missing endangered juvenile.

The Margate Police Department is urging anyone with information about his whereabouts to come forward immediately. You can contact them at (954) 972-7111.

Help us reunite Agenor with his family by sharing any information you may have. Your assistance is crucial in ensuring his safe return.

