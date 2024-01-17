MARGATE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are searching for an endangered woman reported missing from Margate.

According to Margate Police, Dawn Starke was last seen Tuesday evening at Northwest Hospital at approximately 8:24 p.m. by the nurse who discharged her. The hospital was arranging a ride back to her residence, but she left before the ride arrived.

It is unclear what direction Starke went when she left the hospital.

She was last seen wearing a pink and orange shirt and blue basketball shorts. She has short black hair, brown eyes, and stands at five feet and eight inches.

Anyone with information on Starke’s whereabouts is urged to contact the Margate Police Department at (954)-972-7111.

