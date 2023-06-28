MARGATE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Margate Police Department needs the public’s help in searching for a missing endangered person.

Adrian Williams, 50, was last seen leaving his residence, located in the Celebration Pointe Apartments near State Road 7, around 11:24 a.m. on Tuesday.

The 50-year-old was driving a green 2010 Land Rover with Florida tag AL89FL. According to police, his vehicle was registered in the area of West Davie Boulevard and Southwest 32nd Avenue.

Authorities said he meets the criteria for a missing endangered person.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of this man is asked to contact the Margate Police Department at (954) 972-7111.

