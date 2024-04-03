MARGATE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Margate Police Department is asking the public’s help in searching for a missing endangered elderly man.

On Monday, around 4:30 p.m., 74-year-old Desmond Yetman was last seen in the area of 2800 NW 68th Lane in Margate by his daughter, Natalie.

Yetman is described as a Black male who stands at 6 feet, 2 inches and weighs 130 pounds with a slim build. He is also bald and missing front teeth.

The elderly missing man was last seen wearing wearing blue jeans, and a multi-color blue sweater.

Police said Yetman meets the criteria for a missing endangered adult.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Margate Police Department at 954-972-7111.

