MARGATE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Margate Police Department is asking for the public’s help in searching for a missing man.

On Tuesday morning, 28-year-old Steeve Jusme communicated via text message with his fiance. She has not heard from him since.

Jusme is described as a Black male, with black hair, who stands at six feet, one inch and weighs about 210 pounds.

It is unclear what the man was wearing at the time he went missing.

Police said he is known to drive a 2020 black Toyota Camry with Florida tag AP50QT.

Officials said Jusme meets the criteria for a missing endangered adult.

Anyone with information on Jusme’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Margate Police Department at 954-972-7111.

